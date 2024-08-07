ETV Bharat / state

Portfolios Of Four Bengal Ministers Reshuffled Including Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle of portfolios of four ministers including three of Cabinet rank following Governor CV Ananda Bose's assent to the changes, a home department notification said.

The changes included entrusting some of these ministers with additional responsibilities over and above their current portfolios. Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhuniya was given the charge of the Irrigation and Waterways department in addition to his existing Water Resources Investigation department.

The Irrigation and Waterways department was earlier held by Partha Bhowmick, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Barrackpore constituency. Babul Supriyo got the charge of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, in addition to Information Technology and Electronics.

Md Ghulam Rabbani, who previously held the Environment department, will be the minister of the Department of Non-Conventional Energy Sources, a department which was earlier held by Supriyo.