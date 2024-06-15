Porter from Bihar Rapes and Murders Six-Year-Old Girl in Telangana's Peddapalli

Peddapalli (Telangana): That baby slept next to her mother as usual, as she didn't know that she would be a victim of cruelty. In the middle of the night...a cattle in human form picked her up and put her to death. The CCTV footage shows that the six-year-old girl is fast asleep even when the accused is carrying her on his shoulders. How many times did she try to free herself when he was strangling her? With no one to protect her in the darkness, in the pool of blood, she finally fell into eternal sleep.

The incident of brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by a monster in human form took place in Katnapalli, Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district on Thursday midnight. According to Peddapalli ACP Krishna and locals, the couple from Kumurambim Asifabad district came to Katnapalli less than a month ago and joined the work as porter workers in a rice mill on the outskirts of the village.

They have two daughters, aged six years and seven months. The couple slept with their children under the sheets outside the shed after the electricity supply was cut due to the rain on Thursday night. When the woman woke up around 11.30 pm, her elder daughter (6), who was supposed to be by her side, was missing. She woke up her husband and relatives working in the same mill. They informed the owner, who came to the mill and examined the CCTV footage

The child was found to have been picked up by a man. When the girl's father called, the Sultanabad police came and searched the surrounding areas of the mill. It was dark and could not be found. At 6 am on Friday, the child's father searched towards the lane behind another rice mill. There the little girl was seen in the bushes. There are indications that the accused physically tortured her. Seeing the child lying in a pool of blood, the parents wept inconsolably.

Identification of accused based on CCTV footage

The scenes of the accused carrying the child on his shoulder were recorded on the CCTV camera near the shed where the deceased's family was sleeping. The police identified him based on the footage. Vinod Maje (28) from Bihar, who was working in another mill next to the mill where the victim's family was working, was found to be the perpetrator of the attack.

The police believe that the accused picked up the sleeping child around 11 pm and strangled her to death after assaulting her on the banks of the river behind the mill where she was working. Vinod Maje, who was washing clothes on the mill premises on Friday morning, was detained by the police and on interrogation, he confessed to the crime. So, he was arrested. While the accused's wife and three children were in Bihar, he came alone 10 days ago and joined the mill as a porter

Demand for severe punishment

Party leaders, members of civil society organisations and women staged a protest on Rajiv Road in Sultanabad demanding strict punishment for the accused, who murdered an innocent child. Due to this, vehicular traffic came to a standstill for half an hour. However, they withdrew the protest after CI Subba Reddy and SI reached the spot and assured that justice would be rendered for the victim's family.

