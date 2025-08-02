ETV Bharat / state

Porsche Crash Case: Accused Gets 3-Day Temporary Bail After Father's Death On Aug 1

Pune: The Bombay High Court has granted three-day temporary bail to an accused in the Pune Porsche car crash case on account of his father's death. Aditya Avinash Sood was granted bail from August 2 to 5 by Justice Ashwin Bhobe on Friday.

The case dates back to May 19 last year when a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inberiated minor driver, ran over two motorcycle-borne IT professionals in Pune's Kalyaninagar area.

Aditya Sood was among the 10 arrested in connection with the swapping of blood samples to nullify alcohol tests of the juvenile driver. As per police, Aditya Sood's blood samples were replaced with that of his father. Among those arrested are doctors and staff of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune who allegedly played an active role in the blood swapping process.