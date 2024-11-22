Bali Yatra's Growing Footfall Exposes Gaps in Sanitation, Drinking Water Facilities

Cuttack: The historic Bali Yatra, a fair celebrating Odisha’s maritime heritage has become a cause of concern for millions of people visiting it. Allegations of administrative negligence have come to the fore despite repeated directives from the Orissa High Court to ensure proper sanitation, drinking water, and crowd management. Visitors are left grappling with filthy toilets, inadequate water supply, and chaotic conditions, raising serious questions about the sincerity of officials in managing an event of this magnitude.

Despite repeated calls for granting national status to the historic fair, the event’s management leaves much to be desired. ETV Bharat staff reporter and camera person stood amidst the hordes of people to speak to them and checked on the ground reality to see glaring gaps in the event’s sanitation and drinking water arrangements, even as the district administration claimed compliance with High Court directives.

The Orissa High Court had earlier issued strict instructions time and again to ensure proper sanitation, drinking water supply, and crowd management during Bali Yatra, given its massive footfall. The court specifically directed the district administration and Cuttack police to prioritize public convenience during the festival. However, the implementation of these orders has been far from satisfactory.

Sanitation and Water Arrangements Draw Sharp Criticism (ETV Bharat)

Administrative Claims vs. Ground Reality

What the Administration Promised

The Cuttack district administration informed the court through an affidavit that sanitation duties during the festival had been outsourced to an agency named Jagruti through an independent tender. Over 200 personnel were reportedly deployed in three shifts to maintain cleanliness in both camps. Additionally, 250 toilets were set up across the venue, with NGO Asha responsible for their upkeep. The NGO was tasked with cleaning toilets every hour.

For drinking water, the administration claimed arrangements through pipelines and water tankers, managed by Watco. The CMC Commissioner, Anam Patra, assured that potable water was readily available at multiple points across the venue.

Visitor Complaints Paint a Different Picture

However, the lakhs of people visiting Bali Yatra had a different story to tell on the actual conditions on the ground.

Kalandi Charan Swain, a visitor from Puri, expressed frustration with the inadequate and unhygienic toilets. “The arrangements are insufficient. The toilets are filthy and smell horrible. There’s no phenyl or even basic water for cleaning,” he said, adding that facilities like mugs and soap were entirely absent.

Women visitors also voiced their concerns. Lasyamayi Patnaik, who traveled from Rourkela, criticized the lack of cleanliness in women’s toilets. “The conditions are so bad that we avoid using the toilets altogether. There’s no distinction between male and female toilets, and no one seems to have cleaned them,” she said.

Another visitor, Silani Barik, highlighted the absence of signage and awareness about toilet locations. She added, “There is no separation between male and female facilities, and the toilets are too dirty to use.”

Commissioner’s Response Under Fire

When questioned about the poor state of affairs, CMC Commissioner blamed the public for the issues. “People coming from rural areas are not accustomed to using toilets. They prefer defecating in the open,” he said, adding that despite provisions for bathing facilities, many were still using the river.

However, critics argue this statement shifts the blame onto the public while ignoring the administration’s failures. “If the toilets are not being used, why are they so dirty? The Commissioner is clearly deflecting responsibility,” said a visitor.

Bali Yatra is a symbol of Odisha’s maritime history and cultural pride, attracting millions from across the state and beyond. However, its poor management risks tarnishing its reputation. Experts suggest that with such a massive turnout, the administration must adopt modern methods for sanitation and water supply, including smart monitoring systems and increased accountability.

While the High Court’s directives aimed to ensure a smooth experience for visitors, the implementation of these orders remains inconsistent. The lack of adequate facilities, combined with the administration’s dismissive attitude, point to the urgent need for comprehensive planning and execution to match the festival’s growing scale and significance.

History of Bali Yatra

Held annually on the full moon day of Kartik month, the event is a celebration of tales of Odisha's glorious seafaring tradition. At the fair being held successively since years, traders, artisans, and cultural performers from across the world converge at the bustling fairground along the banks of the Mahanadi River, turning it into a vibrant marketplace.

According to history, the Sadhavas—merchants of the ancient Kalinga Kingdom—once sailed wind-powered boats to distant lands like Java, Sumatra, and Bali for trade. On their return, grand celebrations were held on the Mahanadi’s banks, eventually evolving into what is now Asia’s largest open-air fair.

This year, the Bali Yatra was touted to have undergone a transformation, incorporating modern elements while retaining its traditional charm. The event held several attractions, including thrilling rides alongside innovative features such as laser light and drone shows. The district administration had curated an exciting schedule of cultural programs featuring international teams from Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, and Indonesia.

Ambassadors from 13 Southeast Asian countries visited the fair.

A Fair Rooted in Tradition, Yet Evolving with Time

Beyond Cuttack, Bali Yatra celebrations have expanded to other districts of Odisha. However, intellectuals and locals unanimously agree that the grandeur of the Cuttack fair remains unmatched. This year the fair was extended for a day and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.