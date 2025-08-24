Poor Roads: Korba Traders Protest By Bathing In Potholes

Korba: In a unique protest for poor road conditions, traders in the Kusmunda area of Chhattisgarh's Korba on Sunday bathed in muddy water accumulated in pot holes on the Kusmunda-Imlichhapar road while raising slogans against the government.

The Kusmunda-Imlichhapar road that runs through the coal belt area has been in a bad shape for a long time. Although 90% of the work is over, the remaining is stuck due to the construction of an overbridge in Imli Chhapar, making it inconvenient for the commuters.

"Not a single day has passed without an accident or traffic jam on the road. Our business has come to a standstill as the movement of common people is hampered due to the dilapidated road. This is a symbolic protest, and if the situation does not improve, we will stage a phased protest," a trader said.

Traders of Vikasnagar, Imlichhappar and Kusmunda are the most affected due to the road condition. The protest was led by the Korba Vyapar Sangh president Ashok Rathore, when local traders carried buckets and mugs to roads craters filled with water. They took a symbolic bath and applied soap to their bodies to register their protest.

Water accumulated in a big crater on the road. (ETV Bharat)

"We have long been troubled by the poor road conditions. The situation has remained unchanged for the last almost two years. Every monsoon, the road gets flooded every 100 meters. It seems as if this is not a road but a pond," Rathore said.

"The road has completely deteriorated, which led to the collapse of our business. The colony residents and working people have to face a lot of difficulties in commuting. Hence, we have lodged a symbolic protest by bathing in the dirty water accumulated on the road to draw the attention of the administration towards this," Aditya Jaiswal, a trader, said.

Big craters can be seen in front of many shops near Imlichhappar Chowk of Church Complex. Additionally, the service road is also equally bad, with constant accumulation of water.