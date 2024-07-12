Pooja Khedkar's Mother Threatens Farmers With Pistol In Pune; Video Goes Viral

Pune (Maharashtra): A video of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's mother has gone viral where she is seen threatening farmers using a pistol.

Sources said Pooja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar is in a government job and has earned property worth crores of rupees. He has many properties. He bought 25 acres of land in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district and tried to encroach upon the land of the farmers, sources added.

A video has come to light where Pooja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar with the help of bouncers and using a pistol is threatening farmers. In the video, Manorama is seen having a heated argument with the farmers.

The farmers tried to lodge a complaint at a local police station regarding this incident but till now their complaint has not been registered.

Trainee IAS officer Dr. Pooja Khedkar was transferred to Washim district in Maharashtra. The Pune Traffic Police will also take action against Pooja for using a red light over a private vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Khedkar family's lawyer Ravindra Sutar explained about the viral video. He said that the land in Mulshi was bought by the Khedkar family. "Manorama was stopped by the people when she went to claim this land. A complaint has been filed at the Paud police station. This case is underway in court in Pune. Manorama has a licensed pistol. It is for her self-defence. The viral video is from June 2023," claimed Ravindra Sutar.