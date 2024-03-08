Pontifff of Vidyachowdeshwari Mutt, His Aide Arrested in POCSO Case

Tumkur (Karnataka): The pontiff of Vidyachowdeshwari Mutt at Hangarahalli in Kunigal taluk of Tumkur district, Balamanjunath Swami, was arrested late Thursday in a POCSO case. A POCSO case was registered against Balamanjunath Swami and his close aide Abhilash at Huliyurdurga Police Station. A complaint was lodged with the police about Swami allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in the mutt.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police went to the mutt late at night conducted an investigation and arrested the two. The duo was arrested under the supervision of Tumkur Superintendent of Police Ashok KV Swami.

Balamanjunath Swamiji had recently lodged a complaint against his close aide Abhishek on the allegation that he made his nude video under the pretext of treating skin disease and demanded money by threatening him. A complaint was lodged against six persons, including his servant Abhishek, alleging that they were threatening and demanding money. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Tumkur Cyber Police Station on February 10 in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the POCSO case against Swami came to light.

