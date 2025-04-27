Ponmudi, Senthil Removed From Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Mano Thangaraj Makes A Comeback

Chennai: Days after the Madras High Court ordered a suo motu case against Tamil Nadu Forest Minister and former DMK Deputy General Secretary K Ponmudi, he was removed from the cabinet and his portfolios assigned to Dairy Resources Minister RS Rajakannappan.

The Tamil Nadu Governor's office approved the changes made in the Tamil Nadu cabinet on the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Governor's Office stated, "Following the removal of V Senthil Balaji from the cabinet, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar will additionally look after the Electricity Department". Similarly, it was stated that Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy will look after the Liquor Prohibition and Excise Department, which was in the possession of Senthil Balaji.

Also, Mano Thangaraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram constituency has been re-inducted in the cabinet. Mano Thangaraj, who will be reappointed as a minister, will take oath at a ceremony to be held at the Governor's office on Monday at 6:00 pm. Senthil Balaji's bail will be cancelled if he does not resign from his post in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Supreme Court had recently said that Minister Senthil Balaji should decide which is more important, "Ministerial post or bail?"

File photo of V Senthil Balaji (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Ponmudi's controversial speech on religion and women at a recent event drew criticism from various ends. DMK MP Kanimozhi had also expressed dissatisfaction over Ponmudi's speech. Even as Ponmudi expressed regret over his speech, on April 24, he was removed from the post of DMK’s Deputy General Secretary. The position was subsequently assigned to senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva.