ETV Bharat / state

Pollution Levels Rise On Diwali Day In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The pollution levels here on Diwali day rose notably compared to normal parameters though the upsurge was less compared to last year, according to official data on Saturday.

The 24-hour average for particulate matter (PM2.5) was 84 on October 31 when Diwali was celebrated against the normal level of 44. It was 119 on Diwali day last year against a normal of 35.

Particulate matter (PM), also known as particle pollution, is a complex mixture of small solid particles and liquid droplets in the air. The PM 10 in ug/m3, was 184, while the normal was 111. It was 188 on last year's Diwali day against the normal level of 85.

The concentrations have decreased with respect to PM 2.5 and PM 10 when compared to Diwali day last year, the state Pollution Control Board said.