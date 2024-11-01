ETV Bharat / state

Rain Offers Temporary Relief From Post-Diwali Pollution Surge In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Following extensive firecracker use during Diwali celebrations on Thursday , the air quality in several parts of Odisha deteriorated to concerning levels, with pollution indexes climbing to dangerous heights. However, much to the relief of residents, the situation took a pleasant turn with rains lashing parts of the state on Friday morning.

According to K. Murugesan, Member Secretary of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, rains early this morning helped reduce the pollution levels in cities like Bhubaneswar. “Pollution increased due to fireworks, but rainfall early on Friday offered some respite,” Murugesan noted, adding that Bhubaneswar’s AQI was recorded at 133, much lower than Delhi’s, but still indicative of moderate pollution. Other cities in Odisha, including Balasore, Rourkela, and Talcher, recorded AQIs over 100, with Talcher’s AQI reaching 256 due to ongoing mining and power plant activities.

In Delhi, pollution control measures seemed to have had limited impact as air quality plummeted into the “very poor” category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached a concerning 360 this morning, reflecting a severe drop in air quality across the capital.

Diwali Fireworks and Pollution Spike

Diwali celebrations across India typically involve the extensive use of firecrackers, which release a mix of toxic chemicals into the air, leading to a spike in air pollution. This year, despite efforts to curb firecracker usage, compliance varied widely, particularly in Delhi, where firecrackers were set off throughout the evening. “People disregarded the guidelines and set off more firecrackers at night,” Murugesan explained. “Although we issued directives under the Supreme Court’s instructions, adherence was limited.”

In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, pollution levels surged as evening celebrations began, reaching an AQI of 230-240 by late evening. However, the early morning rain helped clear particulate matter from the air, bringing AQI levels back down to 133. Murugesan expressed relief at the temporary reduction in pollution, though he emphasised the need for long-term solutions to manage post-Diwali pollution levels.

Industrial Pollution and Road Work Contribute to AQI

While Diwali fireworks play a significant role in the temporary surge in pollution, Murugesan highlighted that ongoing industrial activities and construction projects continue to impact air quality in Odisha. “Areas like Talcher and Rourkela are grappling with high AQI levels, primarily due to industrial emissions and mining operations,” he explained. “For example, Talcher recorded an AQI of 256, which can be attributed to active power plants and mining. Balasore and Rourkela recorded AQIs between 130 and 140, partly due to road construction work affecting dust levels in the air.”