Polling Underway For MLC Election In Telangana

Hyderabad: Polling was underway on Thursday for the keenly-contested election to the Telangana Legislative Council from three constituencies. The three seats are the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

The balloting exercise, being held in preferential mode of voting, began at 8 AM and it will continue till 4 PM. The authorities made elaborate arrangements for the election. While 56 candidates are in the fray for the lone Graduates' constituency, 15 and 19 candidates are contesting the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituencies respectively.

The BJP is contesting all three seats, while the ruling Congress has fielded candidate only for the Graduates' constituency. The BRS is staying away from the election. Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders have campaigned extensively for the election.