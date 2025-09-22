ETV Bharat / state

Polling Underway For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security

Guwahati: Voting is underway across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam for the much-anticipated Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The polling began at 7:30 AM on Monday across 3,359 polling stations in five districts - Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri and will continue until 4 PM.

A total of 316 candidates are contesting for 40 seats, with 2,658,153 eligible voters, including 1,334,600 women. Officials have confirmed a peaceful polling process so far.

Among the polling stations, 187 are managed by female polling officials, distributed across Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to exercise their voting rights. Sarma emphasised, "Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving & developed BTR. Vote wisely, choose wisely."

This election marks the first time the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is contesting the BTC polls independently, without alliances. Other major contenders include the incumbent United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), led by BTC chief Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF). The UPPL currently governs the council in coalition with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).