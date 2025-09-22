Polling Underway For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security
Assam CM has urged the residents to exercise their voting rights and emphasised, 'Your one vote makes all the difference.'
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Guwahati: Voting is underway across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam for the much-anticipated Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The polling began at 7:30 AM on Monday across 3,359 polling stations in five districts - Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri and will continue until 4 PM.
A total of 316 candidates are contesting for 40 seats, with 2,658,153 eligible voters, including 1,334,600 women. Officials have confirmed a peaceful polling process so far.
Among the polling stations, 187 are managed by female polling officials, distributed across Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to exercise their voting rights. Sarma emphasised, "Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving & developed BTR. Vote wisely, choose wisely."
This election marks the first time the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is contesting the BTC polls independently, without alliances. Other major contenders include the incumbent United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), led by BTC chief Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF). The UPPL currently governs the council in coalition with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).
In the previous BTC election, the UPPL won 12 seats, the BJP secured nine seats, and the GSP won one seat.
The BPF, which had ruled for three consecutive terms, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, while Congress won one seat. The current election is crucial as the BJP is contesting independently for the first time in the BTC polls. A public holiday has been declared in all five districts to facilitate voting. Vote counting is scheduled for September 26.
