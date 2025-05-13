Pollachi Sexual Assualt Case: Coimbatore CBI Court Holds All 9 Accused As Guilty, To Pronounce Sentence Quantum Soon

Coimbatore: Coimbatore Mahila Court Judge R Nandhini Devi found nine accused guilty in the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case on Tuesday, over five years after the case the filed.
In February 2019, Pollachi police authorities first booked four of the accused for sexually assaulting a college student in Pollachi in Coimbatore district. Later revelations indicated numerous victims, and the accused formed part of a group that sexually assaulted and videotaped young women, subsequently extorting money. A victim student's police complaint brought the accused's cruel acts to light.
Following this, the release of a sexual assault video shocked Tamil Nadu. At that time, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insisted that the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) investigate the case because individuals involved had associations with the then ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Subsequently, the CBI took over the case from the Pollachi police. The CBI investigation led to the arrest of nine people– Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Vasanthakumar, Arulanandam, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arunkumar, and Sathish – for sexually assaulting college students. The CBI registered a case against them under nine sections, including sexual assault and conspiracy. The CBI also filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against them.
Dramatic episode preceded the verdict announcement
As the court pronounced the verdict today, the police transferred the convicts in the Pollachi sex case from Salem Central Prison to Coimbatore Central Prison under heavy security early this morning. Subsequently, authorities produced them before the Coimbatore Additional Women's Court.
Following this, Judge Nandini Devi arrived at the court at 10 AM. Subsequently, she re-read all case-related documents, witness statements, and the accused's arguments. She also raised some questions to the lawyers representing the accused during this process.
During this procedure, authorities closed all courtroom doors. Following this, Judge Nandini Devi declared all nine accused in the case guilty. Judge Nandini Devi also announced that she would reveal the details of their sentences at 12 noon.