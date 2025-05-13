ETV Bharat / state

Pollachi Sexual Assualt Case: Coimbatore CBI Court Holds All 9 Accused As Guilty, To Pronounce Sentence Quantum Soon

Coimbatore: Coimbatore Mahila Court Judge R Nandhini Devi found nine accused guilty in the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case on Tuesday, over five years after the case the filed.

In February 2019, Pollachi police authorities first booked four of the accused for sexually assaulting a college student in Pollachi in Coimbatore district. Later revelations indicated numerous victims, and the accused formed part of a group that sexually assaulted and videotaped young women, subsequently extorting money. A victim student's police complaint brought the accused's cruel acts to light.

Following this, the release of a sexual assault video shocked Tamil Nadu. At that time, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insisted that the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) investigate the case because individuals involved had associations with the then ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Subsequently, the CBI took over the case from the Pollachi police. The CBI investigation led to the arrest of nine people– Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Vasanthakumar, Arulanandam, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arunkumar, and Sathish – for sexually assaulting college students. The CBI registered a case against them under nine sections, including sexual assault and conspiracy. The CBI also filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against them.