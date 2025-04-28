Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: Coimbatore Mahila Court To Pronounce Verdict On May 13

Coimbatore: The Mahila Court in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has stated that the verdict in the 2019 sensational Pollachi sexual assault case, in which nine persons have been arrested, will be pronounced on May 13, 2025.
As per reports, nine members of a gang allegedly targeted several women, sexually assaulted them, recorded their videos and then threatened them with dire consequences. After the incident came to light in 2019, an investigation was launched and subsequently nine persons including Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Vasanthakumar, Sathish, Manivannan, Arulanandam, Heranpal, Babu and Arunkumar were arrested by police. While probe was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the trial of the sexual assault case is underway at the Coimbatore Mahila Court.
The hearing is being conducted via video conferencing as all the accused are lodged in Salem Central Jail. On the other hand, all witnesses and lawyers attended the proceedings in closed courtrooms.
As per reports, after the prosecution finished presenting the evidence, the accused faced a barrage of questions on April 5. Witness cross-examination is also complete. It is being said that key witnesses, including Pollachi Police Sub-Inspector and Pollachi Government Hospital doctor, were also cross-examined by the lawyers.
Following completion of witness examination, the Mahila court has scheduled May 13 as the date to announce the final verdict in the case.
