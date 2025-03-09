Delhi Govt Forms Panel To Fulfil Welfare Promises For Gig Workers, Delivery Boys

New Delhi: In one more step towards fulfilling its election promises, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Delhi is taking measures towards fulfilling the promise made to the gig workers like delivery boys of the unorganized sector.

The Delhi government has formed a committee to make plans for gig workers, and this committee will be headed by Sunil K Gupta. Two teams have been formed under the committee. One team will work on the IT and portal aspects, while the other team will look after coordination with all platforms and gig workers' associations. BJP had promised welfare schemes and social security for gig workers like delivery boys during the Delhi elections 2025.

Six more committees have been formed by the BJP government for the implementation of schemes for workers in Delhi and the implementation of the rules passed by the central government. After receiving the report of this committee, the government will consider giving assistance to gig workers.

During the Delhi elections, the BJP had promised to give Rs 2,500 per month to the eligible women, Rs 21000 and four nutrition kits to pregnant women, 6 months paid maternity leave to domestic workers, cheap vehicle insurance for auto drivers, free education for their children as well as insurance under the security scheme.

A budget of Rs 5,100 crore was approved in the cabinet meeting on Saturday to provide funds to women under the Samridhi Yojana. After that, the government formed a four-member committee, which included Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself, Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Verma, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra.

This committee will work on starting a registration portal to give Rs 2500 per month to women. After that the portal will be launched and the registration process will begin, then Rs 2500 will start reaching the accounts of women every month.