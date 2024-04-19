No Poll Boycott Call in Kashmir This Parliament Election as Separatists Face Crackdown

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing the first major elections after 1996 where there are no boycott calls from militants and separatists as they are jailed and their parties banned by the BJP-government after abrogation of article 370.

First phase for polling was held in Udhampur parliament segment Friday while elections in three seats in Kashmir will be conducted from May 3. Political parties including National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference and Apni Party have announced their candidates and are massively campaigning among the voters.

The parties feel secure in these elections as neither separatists nor militant groups have called for any boycott or issued threats unlike the previous elections where separatists would call for boycott of elections and militants would threaten candidates and voters.

“The campaigning for this elections is not worrisome for any party as there are no calls for boycott and threats by militants to any candidate or voters,” said a political party leader who is campaigning for the elections, who has battled many stone pelting incidents in the previous elections.

In the 2019 parliamentary election, held in April-May that year, dozens of stone pelting and violent incidents took place across Kashmir. Nearly 100 polling booths in Anantnag parliamentary seat saw zero voting. The turnout percentage in Anantnag was very dismal at 8. 76 percent, Baramulla had recorded 34 and Srinagar 14 percent.

Following the abrogation of article 370 by the BJP-led government, security agencies including Jammu and Kashmir police, National Investigation Agency cracked down on militants and separatists by killing top militants and jailing separatist leaders. Majority of the separatist leaders languish in jails for allegations of funding and supporting militancy, stone pelting and anti-national activities. Barring Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, all the main separatists leaders of Hurriyat are in jails and their organisations banned by GoI for allegedly fueling and promoting violence and militancy in Kashmir. Since his release from four years of house arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has confined himself to socio-religious functions and avoids speaking on politics or separatism.

Separatists who are in jails include Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Masarat Alam Bhat and Yasin Malik, facing life imprisonment, are in Tihar jail under trial for anti-national activities. The BJP government has banned under UAPA their groups including Muslim Conference, socio-political organization, Jamaat-e- Islami, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front headed by jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik, Muslim League headed by jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, and Shabir Shah's party Democratic Freedom Party, and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat which was led by late Syed Ali Geelani.

A BJP leader said that the “muscular” policy against separatists and militancy is ensuring peaceful parliamentary election campaigning and will also help a good voter turnout during polling.

For the peaceful conduct of the elections, 635 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for area domination, poll day activities, security of Electronic Voting Machines, strong rooms and counting centers.

"Jammu and Kashmir, with its complex security landscape, will have 36 companies of CAPFs retained specifically for strong room guarding and counting center arrangements,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Chief Electoral Officer, JK, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, said the Election Commission and security agencies have made significant and necessary measures for peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections.

“Besides deployment of required security forces personnel in all districts, strict surveillance measures have been made around polling stations. Ceasefire with the neighbouring country will help in peaceful conduct of elections in areas falling near the International Border in Jammu region and LoC in Kashmir,” Pole told ETV Bharat.

Pole said that in this election an increased voting percentage is expected in the Kashmir valley than previous elections as political parties are campaigning rigorously and the CEO office will also appeal to people to vote so that the turnout increases.