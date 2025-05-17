ETV Bharat / state

Congress, BJP Take The Raipur Skywalk Way To Corner Each Other In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Politics over the much awaited skywalk in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur has heated up with the BJP accusing the Congress of stalling the project for years amid the grand old party's demand for a flyover.

The Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government in the state has approved nearly Rs 38 crore for the project, which has now been stalled for nearly eight years since its first conception in 2016-17 during Raman Singh's third term.

What Is The Raipur Skywalk Project?

Under the 1.470 KM Raipur skywalk project, stairs are to be installed at 10 places, escalators at 8 places and lifts at 2 places across the city in a bid to decongest the vehicular traffic. Skywalks were to be built for pedestrians in the capital from Shastri Chowk to Jai Stambh Chowk and from Jai Stambh Chowk to Jail Tiraha.

While the initial cost of construction was relatively lower, the revised cost escalated to Rs 77 crore due to the delay in work.

Chhattisgarh Congress Accuses Then PWD Minister Of Delay

According to the Chhattisgarh Congress, the need for approval of PFIC was immediately ignored by the BJP government and the cost of the project was shown as Rs 40.08 crore. In December 2017, its project cost had increased to Rs 81.69 crore. The Congress further alleged that the then PWD Minister Rajesh Munat proposed 12 amendments in the project on 23 April 2018 as a result of which the civil work itself increased by Rs 15.69 crore leading to further delay.