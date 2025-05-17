Congress, BJP Take The Raipur Skywalk Way To Corner Each Other In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Politics over the much awaited skywalk in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur has heated up with the BJP accusing the Congress of stalling the project for years amid the grand old party's demand for a flyover.
The Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government in the state has approved nearly Rs 38 crore for the project, which has now been stalled for nearly eight years since its first conception in 2016-17 during Raman Singh's third term.
What Is The Raipur Skywalk Project?
Under the 1.470 KM Raipur skywalk project, stairs are to be installed at 10 places, escalators at 8 places and lifts at 2 places across the city in a bid to decongest the vehicular traffic. Skywalks were to be built for pedestrians in the capital from Shastri Chowk to Jai Stambh Chowk and from Jai Stambh Chowk to Jail Tiraha.
While the initial cost of construction was relatively lower, the revised cost escalated to Rs 77 crore due to the delay in work.
Chhattisgarh Congress Accuses Then PWD Minister Of Delay
According to the Chhattisgarh Congress, the need for approval of PFIC was immediately ignored by the BJP government and the cost of the project was shown as Rs 40.08 crore. In December 2017, its project cost had increased to Rs 81.69 crore. The Congress further alleged that the then PWD Minister Rajesh Munat proposed 12 amendments in the project on 23 April 2018 as a result of which the civil work itself increased by Rs 15.69 crore leading to further delay.
BJP Slams Baghel Govt Of 'Stalling' Project
Addressing a presser over the matter, BJP MLA and former minister Rajesh Munat accused the Bhupesh Baghel led Congress dispensation of stalling the project after approval during the previous BJP dispensation.
Munat, who is the sitting BJP MLA from Raipur West, said the construction work of the skywalk in the capital was started after a proper tender process in 2016-17, but the Congress government did not allow the construction of the sky walk. Two agencies participated in the tendering process as per Munat.
Munat said that three presentations were held in Raipur city with regard to the skywalk project which were attended by then Raipur Municipal Corporation Mayor, Kiranmayi Nayak of Congress, Municipal Corporation Chairman Pramod Dubey, Raipur Rural MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, Raipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Collector along with Public Works Department officials and Traffic Department officials.
The BJP MLA said that the then government consultant, SN Bhave Associates Mumbai had said in its report that 27,000 pedestrians walk from Shastri Chowk and over 14,000 pedestrians walk from Mekahara Chowk daily.
On the basis of the report, tenders were called for the construction of the skywalk in the year 2017. In the tender, Rs 42.55 crore was sanctioned to M/s GS Express Lucknow as per Munat. The construction work of the skywalk was to be completed in eight months.
