Politicians Flay BJP-Led Haryana Govt Over Teacher's Murder; People Hit Streets In Protest

Chandigarh: The opposition parties on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Haryana government over the killing of a 19-year-old playschool teacher, alleging that the murder was proof of a breakdown of law and order under the saffron party.

Manisha was found dead with her throat slit in a field in Singhani village in the Bhiwani district on August 13. Her family members, who accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter, have refused to cremate her until her killer is arrested.

On August 11, Manisha left school and went to a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission. However, she did not return home.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said the murder has shaken the entire nation. "This is not just a heinous crime, but also a stark example of the collapse of law and order in the state," she said in a statement.

Selja also highlighted the allegation that police failed to act when Manisha's family went to them for help. "... police brushed off the matter, saying, 'the girl must have run away, she will return on her own'. Had the police acted in time, perhaps Manisha would have been alive today," she said.

The former Union minister said, "The Congress Party believes that the suspension of a few police personnel and the transfer of the SP is nothing but eyewash. The real culprits are still roaming free, and this is a mockery of the safety of the people of the state." Selja said her party demands an immediate arrest of the killer and the strictest punishment.

"Today, the entire state is asking: Are Haryana's daughters safe? The BJP government must answer this question," she added. On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered the transfer of the Superintendent of Police and suspension of five police personnel in Bhiwani over the murder.

Indian National Lok Dal president Abhay Singh Chautala termed Manisha's murder a "black spot" and said that it exposed the BJP and its 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' slogan.

"The situation in the state today is such that Haryana has become one of the most unsafe states for women. Expecting the safety of daughters under the BJP government is futile," he said.