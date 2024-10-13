Baba Siddique's Murder: Who Said What?

Mumbai: Politicians across party lines have condoled former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's death with many raising concerns over the rising violence in the state.

Three-time MLA of Bandra West, Siddique, a popular figure in the Bollywood, known for hosting grand Iftar parties was shot dead by assailants on Saturday night while Dussehra processions were underway near Nirmal Nagar. He succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later informed that the bullets were fired by three assailants, of whom two were detained by the police.

It is being said that the attack on Siddique was a result of a dispute over a slum rehabilitation project.

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it as "shocking and saddening". "The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail," Gandhi tweeted.

Expressing similar thoughts Leader of Opposition Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, blamed the state government for the escalating violence in Maharashtra and sought a thorough probe into the incident.

"The incident of shooting and killing of former Minister of State, former MLA Baba Siddique while Y level security of the state government is very shocking and tragic. Baba Siddique has worked as a Minister of State. We have worked together for the party as colleagues when we were in the Congress party. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Prayers for strength to his family in this difficult time," he tweeted.

The LoP also alleged that the state has turned into Uttar Pradesh, where criminals roam around in fearless manner. "A big leader in the state is shot like this. We keep saying that Maharashtra has become Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai was peaceful but recently these incidents are increasing in Mumbai. Because there is no fear of the police in Mumbai. This government has supported the criminals. It is a serious matter that the government spares the criminals, firing on such a big leader should be investigated," he added.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed his grief on social media saying, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddique who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddique," he tweeted.

Assuring of a probe into Siddique's death, Pawar posted, "The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddique, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddique, Siddique's family and their workers".

