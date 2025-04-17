Political War Over Balasaheb's AI Generated Speech In Nashik

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually making its mark worldwide including politics. Recently, a speech in founder of Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray's voice, made through AI at the party's camp in Nashik, as come in for criticism from BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

Speaking on the issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said fake people do not have the right to criticise his party. "Amit Shah has formed a fake Shiv Sena in the name of Balasaheb. On Minister Shambhuraj Desai's criticism of the AI enabled speech, Raut said a man who switched sides from Congress cannot teach ideology.

"Will Shambhuraj Desai teach us about Balasaheb Thackeray now? There is no forgiveness for traitors. All of them are misguided. Home Minister Amit Shah has given a warning to Shinde and his party. He has asked the leaders to either serve CM Devendra Fadnavis, or get out of the government," he said. Raut further said Desai spreads fake propaganda in the name of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

Raut said his party has not experimented with Balasaheb's voice for the first time. "Earlier, Balasaheb's voice was used through AI in the Mumbai camp," he said. The MP said his party is closed to Dighe than Desai. "Uddhav Thackeray's father Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena. It is Balasaheb whose voice has been used not Amit Shah. If we said anything about Amit Shah, who founded your party, it would have been wrong," he said.

On the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue at Malvan collapsed, he alleged a major scam in its construction. "Gujarat pattern is being implemented in Maharashtra. But it will not work here," he said. Raut said his party has been seeking a public holiday on Shivaji Jayanti.

The AI enabled speech attacked the BJP and the present Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The nearly 13-minute speech, with a booming voice resembling that of Balasaheb Thackeray, began with his trademark opening line "Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavanu, baghinino ani matano" (greetings to my Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers who have gathered here). It was relayed at a Sena (UBT) gathering in Nashik in north Maharashtra. The speech tried to recreate, according to the Sena (UBT), what Bal Thackeray would have said had he been alive