Political Tremors In Ladakh As Resignations Cloud High-Stakes Negotiations With Center

Leh: The political landscape of Ladakh is experiencing tremors as two senior leaders, Thupstan Chhewang and Nawang Rigzin Jora, stepped down from key positions in the Leh Apex Body ahead of a crucial meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The sudden and unexpected resignations have triggered speculation of alleged “internal discord” and raised serious doubts about the cohesion of Ladakh’s representation during upcoming negotiations with the Centre regarding constitutional safeguards and demands for Sixth Schedule status.

Chhewang, chairman of the Leh Apex Body and member of the High-Powered Committee, announced his resignation on July 6, citing his desire to stay non-partisan as the reason for his departure.

“Since stepping away from electoral politics, I have consistently distanced myself from partisan and individual agendas. In keeping with this stance, I hereby resign as chairman and member of the Apex Body, as well as from the High-Powered Committee. I prefer not to be entangled in competing interests,” Chhewang said in a press statement.

The former MP also extended gratitude to the members of the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for their support during his tenure.

Chhewang is a veteran Ladakhi leader who has had a long and distinguished political career since 1972, when he was jailed for protesting during Syed Mir Qasim’s visit to Ladakh. He played a key role in the movement for Scheduled Tribe status and Union Territory demand. He served as president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (1988–1995) and became the first chief executive councillor of LAHDC Leh in 1995. He later formed the Ladakh Union Territory Front and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and 2014. He resigned from Parliament and BJP in 2018 over policy differences. In 2021, he returned as president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association.

Just a day prior to Chhewang’s announcement, Congress leader and president of the Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee, Jora, issued a formal letter announcing his withdrawal from the sub-committee of the Apex Body.

“I am withdrawing/recusing myself from the Sub-Committee of the Apex Body, which is scheduled to attend a meeting with the officials of the Home Minister in the coming days, as well as from the High-Powered Committee. The Congress party, however, shall continue to be part of the Apex Body and support every effort towards achieving our avowed objective—Six Schedule and Statehood,” Jora said, adding that the party would continue to critique any stance contrary to these goals.

Jora is a former Minister for Urban Development and Urban Local Bodies and also served as the Minister for Tourism & Culture. Before joining politics, he was a member of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh, and actively participated in an agitation for the grant of Union Territory status for the Ladakh region. Later, he became one of the four executive councillors of the newly constituted Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh in 1995.