Political Outcry In Bengal Over Puri Shankaracharya's 'Diksha Daan' Ad At NIIT Durgapur
NIIT Durgapur, Arvind Chaube, however, denied his institute's role in publicising 'diksha daan', which according to him, was done in Puri.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Durgapur: A political row has erupted in West Bengal over an advertisement of 'diskha daan' by Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati at the NIIT campus in Durgapur during his visit to the institute on September 10 and 11.
An advertisement published about the event said Shankaracharya will give Diksha during his visit. The director of NIIT Durgapur, Arvind Chaube, however, denied any such possibility. "Whether one seeks diksha or not is his or her personal choice. Our institute does not promote any endeavour from Puri Shankaracharya, who is coming to Durgapur on September 10 and 11 to attend a two-day event at the National Institute of Technology (NIT)."
Giving details of the seer's itinerary, Chaube said Shankaracharya will speak on 'Youth Power and Indian Book Tradition' on the first day of the visit on September 10 to motivate the students. The next day, he will impart a philosophical lesson on the campus.
"He will discuss various issues with the students. Those who want to get lessons from him can listen to him. Many young students suffer from depression. He will give them the necessary advice to overcome their depression. The university has no role here," he added.
When asked about the topic of giving initiation in the advertisement, he said that these advertisements were not made here but in Puri. On a query about a religious guru's invitation to the educational institution, he said, "Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj of Puri is a scholar of Vedic mathematics. He has spoken about Vedic mathematics at ISRO, DRDO, and IIT Kanpur."
Trinamool spokesperson of West Burdwan district, Ujjwal Mukherjee, said, "Religious polarisation is taking place inside the central university. All this is happening with the help of RSS. Instilling superstitions in the minds of students of NIT means obstructing their progress. The main goal of RSS-BJP is to instil religious fanaticism in the minds of talented students through religious gurus. If they are influenced by them, then the poison of communalism will also enter their minds."
When contacted, former Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Science and religion are two different things. Politics has nothing to do with it. I do not want to comment on this."
Speaking on the issue, former CPI(M) MLA Viprendu Chakraborty said, "National Institute of Technology is a science and technology educational institution under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. It is advisable that no government place is used for special religious purposes."
District BJP vice president Chandrashekhar Banerjee countered the opposition on the issue. "Why are there no student council elections in colleges in West Bengal? Why are cooperative elections not held properly? Why are the municipal elections not held in Durgapur? Inviting a religious leader is a fundamental right of authorities. No one has the right to object to it," Banerjee said.
