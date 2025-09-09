ETV Bharat / state

Political Outcry In Bengal Over Puri Shankaracharya's 'Diksha Daan' Ad At NIIT Durgapur

Durgapur: A political row has erupted in West Bengal over an advertisement of 'diskha daan' by Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati at the NIIT campus in Durgapur during his visit to the institute on September 10 and 11.

An advertisement published about the event said Shankaracharya will give Diksha during his visit. The director of NIIT Durgapur, Arvind Chaube, however, denied any such possibility. "Whether one seeks diksha or not is his or her personal choice. Our institute does not promote any endeavour from Puri Shankaracharya, who is coming to Durgapur on September 10 and 11 to attend a two-day event at the National Institute of Technology (NIT)."

Giving details of the seer's itinerary, Chaube said Shankaracharya will speak on 'Youth Power and Indian Book Tradition' on the first day of the visit on September 10 to motivate the students. The next day, he will impart a philosophical lesson on the campus.

"He will discuss various issues with the students. Those who want to get lessons from him can listen to him. Many young students suffer from depression. He will give them the necessary advice to overcome their depression. The university has no role here," he added.

When asked about the topic of giving initiation in the advertisement, he said that these advertisements were not made here but in Puri. On a query about a religious guru's invitation to the educational institution, he said, "Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Maharaj of Puri is a scholar of Vedic mathematics. He has spoken about Vedic mathematics at ISRO, DRDO, and IIT Kanpur."