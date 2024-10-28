ETV Bharat / state

Political Slugfest Over KTR Kin Farmhouse Raid; BRS Alleges Vendetta

Hyderabad: A political slugfest began over a police raid at a farmhouse allegedly owned by BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala and the booking of one person, who tested positive for cocaine at the party organised there.

However, the BRS alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to trap Rama Rao, also known as KTR, in a false case. The party claimed showcasing the residence as a farmhouse reeks of malicious intent.

Cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Gaming Act, leading to a flurry of accusations among political parties. Raj’s friend, Madduri Vijay (56), who tested positive for cocaine, claimed Raj had provided her with food laced with the drug.

During the search, authorities seized 12 bottles of duty-free foreign liquor, Delhi- and Maharashtra-sourced liquor, poker coins, and other gaming materials. Rajendranagar DCP Chinthamaneni Srinivas said Mokila police filed charges against Raj and Madhuri Vijay under the NDPS and Gaming Acts. Tensions mounted as the BJP demanded clarity. KTR and Harish Rao from BRS criticised the raid and termed it a political attack meant to tarnish their reputation.

Following the raid, further inspections were conducted at Raj Pakala's and another brother-in-law, Shailendra’s residences in Rayadurgam. BRS leaders tried to prevent police entry, resulting in arrests.

According to police, Raj Pakala, owner of the Hyderabad-based software company ETG, has a farmhouse in Shree Mathre Properties at Janwada village under Shankarpally Mandal, where he frequently hosts parties. The pre-Diwali party on October 26 saw around 35 attendees, including Raj’s close associates. Acting on a tip-off, Madapur Special Weapons and Tactics (SWOT) team of Mokila Police Station and Excise Department officials launched a raid around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Some guests attempted to flee but were apprehended.

Madduri Vijay’s drug test returned positive, though other attendees tested negative. He said they often used poker coins in casual gatherings. Police seized Vijay's phone and released her after a medical examination, while Raj reportedly went into hiding. An additional case under the Excise Act was filed for hosting a party without permission and for possessing duty-free liquor, according to Excise Enforcement Director VB Kamalasan Reddy.

The raid’s aftermath saw BRS MLAs KP Vivekananda, Maganti Gopinath, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Shambhipur Raju, Balka Suman, and Krishank arriving at the residence in support of the family and questioning the raid’s motives. The BRS officials, who argued that the raid was politically motivated, were eventually detained by police after an altercation. Inspections continued until night under tight security.

What really happened?

Madduri Vijay, a five-year acquaintance of Raj and CEO of the Fusion AIX software company, claimed Raj invited her to the Diwali celebration and provided drugs. Police seized his phone for investigation. During the party, there were reportedly separate tables set up for men and women, and videos surfaced showing casino-style poker being played. When police arrived, Raj initially argued against the inspection, questioning their authority to conduct the raid without a warrant. As the search continued, some women raised objections to drug testing, but officers conducted the tests.