Political Row Deepens Over Midnight Police Raid In By-Poll Bound Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala): The political row over a midnight police raid at a hotel in by-poll-bound Palakkad on suspicion of the arrival of black money intensified on Thursday with the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala calling for an investigation into the matter. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan demanded a probe after CCTV footage emerged showing a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag.

The Congress-led UDF has accused the left party of releasing the footage to the media. "CPI(M) will resist the flow of black money for the bypolls. There is evidence that black money was brought to Palakkad. Therefore, a probe in this regard is required," he told reporters. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, complained to the Election Commission of India, alleging that CPI(M) had misused the police machinery, as the raid was a "pre-planned operation".

“It is a clear case of misuse of the police machinery by the CPI(M)-led government in the Palakkad by-election while relegating the EC and election officials to helpless bystanders. It may be noted that even before the police scripted drama fashioned as a raid, CPI(M) and BJP activists assembled in front of the hotel." "Not only that, representatives from a CPI(M) run TV channel had also reached the Hotel.

The police conducted the raid in a lackadaisical manner without taking any steps whatsoever to secure the gates or the doors of the Hotel. Consequently, this provided ample opportunity for the CPI(M) and BJP activists, mobilised outside, to enter it and create an environment for conflict. This act on the part of the police makes it evident that the raid was pre-planned,” said the letter sent by the Congress leader.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the police assisted Congress leaders in moving black money from the hotel."It's clear that black money was brought to the hotel. However, the police acted to help Congress workers move the money before the raids," he said. He claimed this was due to a Congress-CPI(M) arrangement in Palakkad that has existed for several years.

The Congress alleged that the raid was staged by the CPI(M) to divert attention from the Kodakara black money case, in which BJP's top brass was allegedly involved. A midnight police raid at the hotel on suspicion of black money triggered an intense political slugfest on Wednesday. The police had conducted searches, including in hotel rooms where prominent Congresswomen politicians, such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were staying.

The Election Commission postponed the Palakkad Assembly by-poll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. The by-poll was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.