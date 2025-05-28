Political Parties Question Election Commission's Silence On By-Elections In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Even as the Election Commission of India declared dates for holding by-elections in five states, two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were missing from the list, prompting the political parties to question the ECI's decision.

Budgam in Kashmir and Nagrota in Jammu were slated for bye-elections in April, as per the Representation of the People's Act. Budgam became vacant in November after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal's seat. The Nagrota seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP legislator Davender Singh Rana. However, the ECI didn't announce dates for these two seats.

The ruling National Conference chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, said the party wants to ask the ECI why by-elections are not announced even as a notification was issued for other states. Sadiq said the four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir are also vacant for five years.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the only place which has no representation in the Rajya Sabha. What are the reasons for this? We want to ask the Election Commission and the Union Government why they have not notified dates for by-polls and held elections for Rajya Sabha seats,” Sadiq added.

The main opposition party in the union territory, the People's Democratic Party, expressed deep concern over the continued delay by the Election Commission in announcing by-elections for the two vacant seats. PDP’s chief spokesperson Mehboob Beg said while the Election Commission has promptly announced by-elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab, its silence on Jammu and Kashmir raises troubling questions.

"The delay in holding by-elections for vacant seats only deepens the political vacuum and erodes public trust in institutions. The ECI must act swiftly to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not deprived of their right to representation,” he said.

BJP, however, defended the Election Commission, citing security concerns. “The security situation from the last month might have prompted the ECI to not hold the by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” General Secretary (Organization, J&K) Ashok Koul told ETV Bharat referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists, Operation Sindoor on May 7 and the subsequent four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

If there are logistical or security concerns, PDP's Beg said, the Election Commission must communicate these clearly to the public. “Keeping the people of J&K in the dark is unacceptable,” he said.

Earlier this month, ETV Bharat reported the delay in the by-elections to these two seats. All parties, including the NC, PDP and BJP, had said they were ready and preparing for the by-elections. Even the Chief Electoral Officials have said they have made all preparations and were awaiting for ECI announcement.