Political Parties In Kashmir Welcome Announcement of Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India's announcement about holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases has evoked a positive response among the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, with only PDP adding a pinch of salt to the major declaration.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that holding elections in three phases will be a new experience for political parties as after 1987 polls are being held in such shorter periods. "National Conference is already in elections mode and we will enhance our activities for elections. I hope the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold these polls in a fair, free and secure atmosphere," Omar told reporters here.

He said that they will urge the Election Commission to take note of the massive transfers of officials by the LG administration in the last 24 hours and write a letter to the ECI about it.

National Conference Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said that the announcement has strengthened the belief of the people about ECI and democracy.

"It is good that ECI has announced polls in three phases and after 2018 people of Jammu and Kashmir will have an elected government which will resolve their issues," Nasir Aslam Wani told ETV Bharat.

PDP said that today's press conference by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on J&K elections feels like too little, too late.