ETV Bharat / state

Political Parties Hopeful Of Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir After Meeting ECI

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Election Commission of India on Thursday arrived in Kashmir on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, regional political parties expressed hope that the central poll panel will conduct the much-delayed assembly elections in the UT.

The recognised parties' representatives met the ECI in Srinagar at SKICC and demanded that the commission must restore the democratic space in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said that NC is now hopeful that the commission will hold assembly elections this time.

"The meeting with ECI was positive and we are now hopeful that the commission will not delay the polls any further. The ECI said that they had to prepare for the polls as well," Wani said.

BJP spokesperson R S Pathania said that the party demanded holding of assembly elections before September 30 as per the directions of the Supreme Court.