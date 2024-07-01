Political Parties Gear Up For Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir As SC's Sept 30 Deadline Nears

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Following the announcement by prime minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir that assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have started making preparations for the long-delayed polls.

First the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone held its core group meeting last week to chart the road map for assembly elections. Later, Congress held a meeting at its head office in New Delhi which was presided by Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The Peoples Democratic Party also held a meeting to prepare for upcoming assembly elections.

Congress senior vice president G N Monga said that the meeting in Delhi was aimed to review the party's performance in Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Udhampur seats.

"We have started preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. Following the Delhi meeting, the JK leadership held a public rally in Khonmoh in Srinagar outskirts," Monga said.

The rally was attended by Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool, Congress Inchaege for JK affairs Bharatsinh Solanki and Lal Singh among others.

Peoples Conference spokesperson said Lone chaired the meeting to deliberate on pressing party issues and chart the future course of action.

"The leaders discussed various strategies to strengthen the party's position and address the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The president reiterated the party's commitment to the principles of dignity and development, underscoring the need to prioritize the welfare and progress of the people," the spokesperson said.

Following its poll debacle in parliamentary elections, the People's Democratic Party held its first Political Affairs Committee meeting which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"Senior party leaders attended the meeting, discussing key issues and strategies to address the current political climate and strengthen the party's position," PDP spokesman said.