Political Parties Gear Up For Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir As SC's Sept 30 Deadline Nears

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Following the announcement by prime minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir that assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have started making preparations for the long-delayed polls.
First the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone held its core group meeting last week to chart the road map for assembly elections. Later, Congress held a meeting at its head office in New Delhi which was presided by Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The Peoples Democratic Party also held a meeting to prepare for upcoming assembly elections.
Congress senior vice president G N Monga said that the meeting in Delhi was aimed to review the party's performance in Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Udhampur seats.
"We have started preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. Following the Delhi meeting, the JK leadership held a public rally in Khonmoh in Srinagar outskirts," Monga said.
The rally was attended by Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool, Congress Inchaege for JK affairs Bharatsinh Solanki and Lal Singh among others.
Peoples Conference spokesperson said Lone chaired the meeting to deliberate on pressing party issues and chart the future course of action.
"The leaders discussed various strategies to strengthen the party's position and address the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The president reiterated the party's commitment to the principles of dignity and development, underscoring the need to prioritize the welfare and progress of the people," the spokesperson said.
Following its poll debacle in parliamentary elections, the People's Democratic Party held its first Political Affairs Committee meeting which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
"Senior party leaders attended the meeting, discussing key issues and strategies to address the current political climate and strengthen the party's position," PDP spokesman said.
A senior PDP leader who attended the meeting said that the party leadership assessed the strengths and weaknesses that were marked during the Lok Sabha elections.
"The party leadership has asked the party cadre to prepare for upcoming assembly elections which are likely to be held in September as per the Supreme Court directions," the leader told ETV Bharat.
The PDP faced a drubbing in the recently held parliament elections from its rival National Conference in Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri seats. Mehbooba Mufti was defeated by NC veteran Gujjar leader Mian Altaf while PDP youth president Waheed Para was defeated by Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar. Its Baramulla candidate Fayaz Mir lost his security deposit.
The National Conference held several meetings following the defeat of its vice president Omar Abdullah in Baramulla against jailed independence candidate Engineer Rashid.
A senior NC leader said that the party has not yet held any meeting about the possible assembly elections. The leader said that in the coming days the party leadership will hold meetings with leaders and the senior workers to prepare for the polls.
The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in December 2014 after which PDP and BJP formed the coalition government. However the government lasted for over three years after which BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti on 19 June 2018.
Following abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule and the administration is run by an LG and his advisor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Yoga Day Srinagar visit promised to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. However the PM didn't give any specific timeline. The Supreme Court in its decision to uphold abrogation of Article 370 had suggested to the BJP government to hold assembly elections before September 30 this year.
Election Commission of India has also asked the chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir to revise electoral roll and conduct activities for assembly elections.
- Read more: After Assembly Election, Municipal Polls In Jammu and Kashmir In Limbo As OBC Reservation Awaits Completion
- After PM Modi's Assembly Election Declaration, ECI Orders Voter Revision in Kashmir