Political Leaders Mourn The Sudden Demise Of 'Eenadu' Reporter Jeedipalli Dattureddy

Hyderabad: The untimely death of Jeedipalli Dattureddy (37), a reporter working with Eenadu's Warangal bureau, has shocked the media fraternity and drawn heartfelt condolences from political leaders and celebrities across the state.

Known for his insightful ground reporting and well-researched articles, Dattureddy passed away on Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence. He was rushed to MGM Hospital in a 108 ambulance by family and locals, but doctors declared him brought-dead.

Prominent Figures Express Grief

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, State Ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender, and former Minister Harish Rao were among those who extended their condolences. Many noted that Dattureddy’s death was a loss to the field of journalism, and remembered him as a dedicated and bright reporter. The ministers also assured that the government would support the bereaved family and prayed for strength to help them cope with the loss.