Political Alliances In Spotlight In Jammu Kashmir Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Srinagar: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deciding to field candidates for all the four Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha seats, the focus has shifted on the National Conference and Congress alliance which is yet to decide on the distribution of seats.

The long overdue biennial elections are slated for October 24 to fill the vacancies that have been open since February 2021. The lack of electoral college due to lack of Jammu and Kashmir assembly since then could not fill the vacancies. It was following the maiden Union Territory assembly election 2024 that political parties were demanding the polls.

The four seats will be filled through three separate elections as required by law. This is because the seats were originally part of three different biennial cycles. Two members retired on February 15, 2021 while two others retired on February 10, 2021.

"We have decided to contest all seats. We are fielding three candidates," said BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi after holding a key meeting on deciding about the candidates.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh among senior leaders were part of the huddle. "We have not discussed people or names today. We discussed what the situation demands and who can represent the people effectively in the Rajya Sabha,” Sethi said.

Three probable candidates from Jammu and one from Kashmir are expected in the BJP list. It was learnt that senior BJP leaders including Nirmal Singh and Ravinder Raina are the frontrunners for the polls. But the party will disclose the nominees once they get a nod from high command in New Delhi.