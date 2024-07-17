Polish Woman Marries Assam Man After Meeting Him On Social Media

Tezpur, (Assam ): In an intriguing development, a bride from Poland was welcomed with Vedic mantras through Hindu rituals as she tied the knot with a man from Assam's Tezpur.

Juron a traditional practice of sending clothes and jewelry to the bride by the groom's family before marriage in Assam was done on the same day on Monday as Mendolina from Poland got married with Jishnu Pratim of Ketekeribari, Tezpur.

Jishnu Pratim has finally married a young woman from distant Poland whom he met online on Facebook in 2012. The wedding was held at the groom's residence in Tezpur Ketekeribari. The Polish mother-in-law welcomed her son-in-law according to Indian Hindu traditions.

After meeting online, Mendolina visited Jishnu Pratim's house and later decided to get married last year. Mendolina arrived in Tezpur with her parents and relatives on a one-year visa and the wedding was held on Monday night in full religious ceremonies.

Mandolina, meanwhile, said she was very happy to be married to Jishnu in her bridal dress. Her family members and parents will return to Poland after the wedding as their visas will only be valid for the appointed period. Jishnu works in the Public Works Department of Assam.

Both fell in love after talking on social media site Facebook. To their utter delight, the parents of both of them agreed to their marriage after which the couple decided to get married in Tezpur.