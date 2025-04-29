Policing With Politeness: Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Asks Cops To Address People As 'Aap' Not 'Tum'

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a unique initiative towards bridging the police-public divide, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud has formulated the “courtesy dialogue policy” for subordinate officers and employees.

Under this policy, the cops have been asked to address people with “Aap” instead of the informal “Tu” or “Tum”. The courtesy dialogue policy stipulates cops to behave decently while avoiding aggressive and abusive language while dealing with the public. No policeman will use abusive or unparliamentary language against the public and 'ji' will have to be used at the end of the name of the applicant as per the new policy.

The directive by the Police Commissioner further states that seating arrangements for visitors will be mandatory in police stations and no victim will be sent back without a solution. Cleanliness at the police stations is mandatory and spitting paan-gutkha has been strictly prohibited under the new policy. The policy further directs the cops to adopt kind gestures like providing water to the applicants and chocolates to children at police stations.

Sources in the Ghaziabad Police said that Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud is constantly making efforts to improve the law and order of the district and to fix the accountability of the police towards the general public.

In the backdrop of incidents of indecent behavior with the general public by subordinate police officers and employees coming to light, the Police Commissioner has set a courtesy dialogue policy for subordinate police officers and employees, added the sources.