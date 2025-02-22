ETV Bharat / state

Policing Goes Digital: First E-FIR From Whatsapp Complaint In Kashmir

Srinagar: In a move towards digital policing, Jammu and Kashmir has filed a maiden electronic FIR (First Information Report) through WhatsApp in Kashmir.

A Police official said that the case was registered in northern Kashmir’s Police Station Vilgam in Handwara after receiving a complaint on WhatsApp.

The complainant Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Assadullah Dar of Hanjipora in Kupwara, a driver of SRTC bus No. JK01Y-1121 alleged he was restrained and physically assaulted by two persons.