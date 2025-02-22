Policing Goes Digital: First E-FIR From Whatsapp Complaint In Kashmir

Srinagar: In a move towards digital policing, Jammu and Kashmir has filed a maiden electronic FIR (First Information Report) through WhatsApp in Kashmir.
A Police official said that the case was registered in northern Kashmir’s Police Station Vilgam in Handwara after receiving a complaint on WhatsApp.
The complainant Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Assadullah Dar of Hanjipora in Kupwara, a driver of SRTC bus No. JK01Y-1121 alleged he was restrained and physically assaulted by two persons.
The Police said that the driver was travelling from Tarathpora to Srinagar when the duo Ashiq Hussain Bhat and Gowher Ahmad Bhat sons of Samad Bhat of Shehnipora, Vilgam reportedly caused him physical injuries during the altercation.
In response to the complaint, Police Station Vilgam swiftly registered the e-FIR, marked as FIR No. 09/2025 under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS of Police Station Vilgam Handwara, the official added.
“This landmark step highlights the growing integration of technology within law enforcement systems, setting a precedent for faster and more accessible justice delivery mechanisms in the region,” he added.