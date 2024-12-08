ETV Bharat / state

2 Policemen Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In J&K's Udhampur

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, with officials suspecting it to be a case of fratricide.

The slain policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in the Reasi district of Jammu region, the officials said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in the Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received an information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.

"Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and an investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.

Officials said the driver constable and a head constable died in the incident.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.

