2 Policemen Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, with officials suspecting it to be a case of fratricide.

The slain policemen were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in the Reasi district of Jammu region, the officials said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in the Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.