Policemen Caught On Camera Assaulting Deceased Man's Relatives In Gujarat Hospital, Probe Ordered

Surendranagar: The Gujarat Police have ordered a probe after some of its officers were caught on camera assaulting the relatives of a deceased patient at a government hospital in Gujarat’s Patdi town.

The incident took place after the family of a local teacher, who suffering from a heart ailment, brought him to the hospital for treatment. However, his relatives were furious after his death, allegedly due to the absence of doctors in the ward and started arguing with the staff, who called in the Patdi police for assistance.

According to the family, when Police Inspector BC Chhatraliya and Sub-Inspector arrived with staff, the situation escalated as relatives raised a protest. But it was responded to with slaps and blows from the police party.

A viral video shows officers kicking and slapping the relatives of the deceased inside the hospital.