DRG Jawan Killed, 3 Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Explodes In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A District Reserve Guard jawan was killed and three other security personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, during an anti-Maoist operation by the DRG team in Bijapur district’s National Park area, an IED blast occurred in the morning. "One DRG jawan, Dinesh Nag, was martyred, and three others were injured. The injured personnel are in stable condition and out of danger. They have received first aid and are being evacuated for further treatment," he said.

Earlier on August 14, the security forces neutralised two dreaded Naxal cadres carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.16 crore during a gun battle in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Vijay Reddy, a member of the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who carried a bounty of Rs 90 lakh, and Lokesh Salame, Secretary of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border (RKB) division, with a reward of Rs 26 lakh on his head, were neutralised in a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on August 13 in the state’s insurgency-hit region.

The latest IED explosion took place amid the central government's full-throttle anti-Naxalite operations that have led to the killing and arrest of most of the top Naxal leadership.

In May this year, the security forces killed 31 Naxalites in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism, on the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set March 31, 2026, as the deadline for a Naxal-free India.