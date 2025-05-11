Ranchi: Youth Arrested For 'Anti-India And Pro-ISIS Posts' On Social Media

Ranchi: The Ranchi Police arrested a local youth named Farhan Malik for allegedly sharing anti-national posts on social media. In this case, the police took immediate action based on the complaint of BJP MLA CP Singh. The information about Farhan's arrest has been shared on Instagram by Ranchi police.

The action was taken after MLA CP Singh had tagged Ranchi police, provided information about Farhan's posts and demanded action.

MLA CP Singh wrote on his X handle on Sunday that the pictures shared by Ranchi resident Farhan Malik on social media are extremely provocative and harmful to national security and sovereignty of India. On Instagram, he has shared the slogan 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', insult to the Indian Army, and most seriously, he has shared the flag which is the identity of international terrorist organizations like ISIS, Taliban and Al-Qaeda. This is not only treason, but also a clear indication of a terrorist mindset, the MLA said.

The MLA said that this incident reflects the poisonous ideology that is being filled in the minds of some youth. It is time that a thorough investigation should be done to find out whether he is connected to any big terrorist network. If such people are not taught a lesson today, then tomorrow they can carry out a big incident, he said. If the country has to be saved, then strict steps will have to be taken now, the MLA asserted.

As soon as Ranchi police got information about the case, immediate action was taken on it. First an FIR was filed against Farhan and then he was traced and arrested. Ranchi police informed CP Singh on X that the youth who posted inflammatory posts on social media has been arrested.