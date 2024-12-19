Police Unearth Thailand, China Link In Chhattisgarh Cybercrime Fraud Worth Rs 429 Crore

Raipur: Raipur Police unearthed a cybercrime fraud worth 429 crore with a link to China and Thailand after the arrest of two persons on Wednesday. Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra said sleuths of the cyber police station in Raipur acting on the admission of Pawan Kumar and Gagan Vikaspuri, who were earlier arrested, came to know about murky monetary dealing by Sandeep Ratra and Rajveer Singh, who used to send money gathered through cybercrime to China and Thailand.



"Based on the information received from the informer, the duo was arrested at Progressive Point located in Raipur's Lalpur on Wednesday. Among the arrested persons, Sandeep Ratra is a resident of Delhi's Jain Park which comes under Uttam Nagar. The second accused Rajveer Singh hails from Hirapur in Raipur. Documents related to cybercrime fraud have been seized from both the accused," Mishra said.

Sleuths became assured about their involvement in the crime after checking their bank transactions. They detected their fraudulent activities and launched a search operation. Police seized relevant documents and other fake company documents, a forex trading bank account and a mobile from the possession of the accused.

According to Mishra, the arrested persons had changed the Aadhaar card address and created a fake company and firm named Croma Shipping and Logistics. The money was sent abroad through forex trading in Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank in the name of this company. The accused used to use the bank account to send this money to China and Thailand.