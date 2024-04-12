Police to Wear Dhoti-Kurta at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Yogi Govt in Controversy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

The BJP government has announced a new dress code for the police on duty at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. It is decided that henceforth they will perform duties in traditional attire instead of khaki. Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Aggarwal issued orders in that regard.

The appearance of police in traditional dhoti-kurta at the Kashi Vishwanath temple has drawn flak. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav termed it as unacceptable and flayed the Yogi government for changing the dress code of police.

In the order, the police on duty on the temple premises were seen in the attire of priests with dhoti-kurta and Rudraksha beads around their necks. The decision sparked a heated debate.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister and leader of the Samajwadi Party, objected to the decision. "Which police manual says that police should have a dress code like priests? Those who gave these orders should be suspended immediately. What if tomorrow someone takes advantage of this and commits fraud? Exploiting people? What answer will the UP government give?,'' he asked. Netizens are expressing displeasure with the Yogi government on social media.

Commissioner Mohit Agarwal defended the decision. "Duties in temples are different compared to other places. Crowding here does not disturb law and order. But, sometimes the way the police act to provide darshan to the devotees can cause pain to the people. If they look like the priests, the devotees will have a chance to think positively. That is why we have changed the dress code."

Read more: Kashi Vishwanath Darbar Thronged By 12 Crore Devotees In Two Years

