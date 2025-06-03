Police Target Drug Cartels In Jharkhand, Zero In On Kingpins In Palamu Range

Palamu: Jharkhand police have prepared an action plan to weed out the drug menace in the state. For this, the SPs of all three districts of the Palamu division have been given a target. The police are preparing a list of kingpins involved in the narcotics trade. Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar police have been given a target to crush the drug business.

Police launched a crackdown on many dealers in opium, alcohol, and other forms of narcotics. Palamu Range DIG Naushad Alam has written a letter to Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar SP and directed them to take action against the kingpins.

Alam said they have been asked to take strict action against kingpins. DIG said that instructions have been given to prepare a list of names of kingpins involved in the business.

Interstate network active in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar

Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts are adjacent to Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Due to liquor ban in Bihar, mafias indulge in the drug trade. Liquor from North and North East have been sent to other areas of Jharkhand through Palamu range.

The network of Sambalpur of Odisha smuggles ganja to North India through the Palamu range. Opium smugglers also target Palamu range for supply in North India. Over the last two years, illegal liquor worth more than Rs two crore and opium worth lakhs of rupees have been seized in the Palamu range.

Police face challenge

Busting the network of opium, ganja, and liquor traders has been a challenge for the police from the beginning. The narco dealers keep changing their locations to evade the police now and then. The smugglers engage unknown people and use stolen vehicles so that their real identities remain hidden if they are caught. The network of opium and marijuana is spread across many states. Many times, accomplices are caught in police action while the real masterminds get away.