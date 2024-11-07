ETV Bharat / state

Police Suspect Kin's Involvement In Murder Of 5 Members of Family In Varanasi

Varanasi: The police are almost close to solving the murder case of five people in the Bhelupur Police Station area on Monday. According to the police, businessman Rajendra Gupta, his wife, their daughter, and sons were shot dead at their home on Monday night.

Police sources claimed that the perpetrator of this incident was none other than Gupta's nephew Vishal, alias Vicky, including four others. The other two shooters are Vicky's younger brother Prashant alias Jugnu and Gupta's first wife, who lives in West Bengal's Asansol, and their son, the officials added.

A team of a sub-inspector and two constables were sent to Asansol for the interrogation. The police sources later said that the location is unable to be traced yet. Following this, Vicky's involvement in this entire case has been suspected; moreover, his cell phone was switched off.

The authorities began interrogating Jugnu upon his arrival, following their summons. It has emerged that Vicky and Jugnu are the sons of Gupta's late brother, who, along with his wife, was murdered in 1997. Gupta, who had also been involved in the killing of his father and a security guard, was accused of being responsible for the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law, according to police sources.

It was claimed that despite Gupta taking proper care of them, both his nephews were determined to take revenge on him for killing their parents, especially after refusing to share the property with them.