ETV Bharat / state

Swami Yashveer Maharaj Prevented From Entering Haridwar By Uttarakhand Police

Police said the move was aimed at maintaining communal harmony in the state.

Mangalore Kotwali police of Haridwar district prevented Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Muzaffarnagar from proceeding towards Narsan border.
Swami Yashveer Maharaj at Narsan border (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Roorkee: Mangalore Kotwali police of Haridwar district prevented Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Muzaffarnagar from proceeding towards Narsan border.

Yashveer Maharaj was going to put up a saffron flag with 'Om' inscribed on it and a picture of Lord Varah at food shops in Haridwar but the police prevented him from doing so. Yashveer Maharaj urged the police to let him continue on his journey to Haridwar but he was sent back.

However, despite the government's move, he praised it for arrangements made for Kanwar Yatra in the state. "Stringet action should be taken against those setting up shops on the Kanwar Yatra route by changing their names. Such people wish to defame Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Yashveer Maharaj said the comments of National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Kanwar Yatra is not appropriate. Regarding the incident in Muzaffarnagar, he said the media has confused people by showing that incident in the wrong manner. "People working at that restaurant belonged to a particular community," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Rural, Shekhar Chandra Suyal said "Swami Yashveer Maharaj was stopped at the border itself from where he was sent back. If he had gone to Haridwar, the atmosphere in the state could have deteriorated".

The state government has issued an order for hotels and dhabas on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their food licence and identity proof prominently.

Roorkee: Mangalore Kotwali police of Haridwar district prevented Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Muzaffarnagar from proceeding towards Narsan border.

Yashveer Maharaj was going to put up a saffron flag with 'Om' inscribed on it and a picture of Lord Varah at food shops in Haridwar but the police prevented him from doing so. Yashveer Maharaj urged the police to let him continue on his journey to Haridwar but he was sent back.

However, despite the government's move, he praised it for arrangements made for Kanwar Yatra in the state. "Stringet action should be taken against those setting up shops on the Kanwar Yatra route by changing their names. Such people wish to defame Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Yashveer Maharaj said the comments of National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Kanwar Yatra is not appropriate. Regarding the incident in Muzaffarnagar, he said the media has confused people by showing that incident in the wrong manner. "People working at that restaurant belonged to a particular community," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Rural, Shekhar Chandra Suyal said "Swami Yashveer Maharaj was stopped at the border itself from where he was sent back. If he had gone to Haridwar, the atmosphere in the state could have deteriorated".

The state government has issued an order for hotels and dhabas on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their food licence and identity proof prominently.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHAGWA FLAG ON SHOPS IN HARIDWARPOLICE STOP SWAMI YASHVEER MAHARAJHARIDWARUTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.