Swami Yashveer Maharaj Prevented From Entering Haridwar By Uttarakhand Police

Roorkee: Mangalore Kotwali police of Haridwar district prevented Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Muzaffarnagar from proceeding towards Narsan border.

Yashveer Maharaj was going to put up a saffron flag with 'Om' inscribed on it and a picture of Lord Varah at food shops in Haridwar but the police prevented him from doing so. Yashveer Maharaj urged the police to let him continue on his journey to Haridwar but he was sent back.

However, despite the government's move, he praised it for arrangements made for Kanwar Yatra in the state. "Stringet action should be taken against those setting up shops on the Kanwar Yatra route by changing their names. Such people wish to defame Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Yashveer Maharaj said the comments of National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Kanwar Yatra is not appropriate. Regarding the incident in Muzaffarnagar, he said the media has confused people by showing that incident in the wrong manner. "People working at that restaurant belonged to a particular community," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Rural, Shekhar Chandra Suyal said "Swami Yashveer Maharaj was stopped at the border itself from where he was sent back. If he had gone to Haridwar, the atmosphere in the state could have deteriorated".

The state government has issued an order for hotels and dhabas on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their food licence and identity proof prominently.