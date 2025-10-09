ETV Bharat / state

Police Stations In Chhattisgarh's Surguja Equipped With QR Codes For Swift Public Feedback

Surguja: Police in Chhattisgarh's Surguja have installed a QR(Quick Response) code in all police stations to enable people to send their feedback about policing to senior officers. The move is part of the police department's initiative to streamline the policing system.

Inspector General Surguja Range, Deepak Jha said that with the help of the QR codes, people will now be able to freely share information about how they are being treated in police stations, their feedback on the action taken on their complaints, and more by scanning the codes.

“As soon as you scan the QR code, a Google Form will open on your mobile phone. You must select the district, then the police station, and then enter your feedback. This feedback will reach the IG's office directly, and from there, we will make every effort to resolve the feedback provider's complaint,” Jha said. Significantly, this feedback will be reviewed by the Surguja Range IG himself.