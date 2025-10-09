Police Stations In Chhattisgarh's Surguja Equipped With QR Codes For Swift Public Feedback
With just a scan, people can provide feedback about their complaints and their overall experience about policing to top police officials.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Surguja: Police in Chhattisgarh's Surguja have installed a QR(Quick Response) code in all police stations to enable people to send their feedback about policing to senior officers. The move is part of the police department's initiative to streamline the policing system.
Inspector General Surguja Range, Deepak Jha said that with the help of the QR codes, people will now be able to freely share information about how they are being treated in police stations, their feedback on the action taken on their complaints, and more by scanning the codes.
“As soon as you scan the QR code, a Google Form will open on your mobile phone. You must select the district, then the police station, and then enter your feedback. This feedback will reach the IG's office directly, and from there, we will make every effort to resolve the feedback provider's complaint,” Jha said. Significantly, this feedback will be reviewed by the Surguja Range IG himself.
Previously, ordinary people were unable to complain to higher authorities about police performance, how people were treated in police stations, and what action was being taken on their complaints. It was difficult for people to reach senior officials with their complaints. In most cases, ordinary people were unable to proceed with their complaints beyond the police station. Now, with just one scan, people can send complete feedback directly to senior police officers and the IG.
IG Surguja Range Deepak Jha said that this kind of initiative hasn't been seen in other districts of the state yet. The facility has now been implemented in all districts of the Surguja Range. Most importantly, the complainant can conceal their identity if they wish.
Read More: