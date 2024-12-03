Police Station Watchman Murdered In Bihar; Blood 'Offered' At Nearby Kali Temple

Gopalganj: A watchman returning home from a wedding ceremony was stabbed to death in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Monday night by unidentified assailants, who allegedly offered his blood at the Kali temple across the dam.

The slain has been identified as Jhamindra Rai, a resident of Bangra village of Baikunthpur police station area. Rai was working as a watchman in Baikunthpur police station. The murder took place near Sonawalia Dam in Baikunthpur police station area where the victim, while returning from a wedding, was stabbed to death by the assailants late at night on Monday.

According to the victim's brother, on Monday evening Rai had gone to attend a wedding ceremony and when he did not return home late at night, a search was launched to trace him.

“His body was found in a field 50 yards away from the dam. Blood stains were found in the Kali temple located on the other side of the dam. This murder has been committed by the liquor mafia. Also, blood has been found in the Kali temple located on the other side of the dam due to which there is a suspicion that after the murder, the blood has been offered in the Kali temple," the victim's brother said.

Police investigate murder of police station watchman in Gopalganj Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Awadhesh Dixit said that on receiving the information about the murder, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the watchman 50 yards away from the dam. As police intensified searches, a shocking revelation came to light with police tracing the watchman's blood to the Kali temple located on the other side of the dam. It is suspected that after the murder, the murderers might have “offered” the blood of the watchman in the Kali temple as part of human sacrifice.

Police have sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, while all angles are being investigated regarding the murder. SP Awadhesh Dixit said that a special team under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sadar-2 assisted by the FSL team has been formed to probe the murder case.