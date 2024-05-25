Police Station Vandalised over Alleged Custodial Death in Karnataka

Davangere (Karnataka): A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death in the wee hours of Saturday. Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, the police said that his condition deteriorated and he died on May 24.

As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives, along with a large number of people, went on a rampage damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that he died in custody. Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the body has been shifted to the government hospital and it will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

According to the SP, the police are patrolling the area and additional forces have been deployed in Channagiri. Action will be taken based on the postmortem report. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a Magistrate, she said. The police claimed that the accused died within six to seven minutes after being brought to the station. "His parents are also aware of it and they have been convinced," she pointed out.

