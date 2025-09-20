Police Station Vandalised In Godhra As Social Media Influencer Is Summoned By Cops
Police said it had summoned the influencer to ask him to refrain from posting controversial post on social media.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
Panchmahal: Tension prevailed on Friday night as members of a community attacked and vandalised Godhra B Division police station in Panchmahal district.
Police responded by detaining 17 people and filing cases against 88 others. According to police, considering the upcoming Navratri festival, a social media influencer was called to the police station and requested not to post any controversial content on social media to maintain peace. However, the influencer had previously created a video with a religious poster, which some people misunderstood as the reason for the police summoning him.
Due to the misunderstanding, a large crowd gathered near the police station and vandalised police chowki no 4 and pelted stones. The police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd, during which some officers suffered minor injuries.
Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat said, “Regarding yesterday’s incident, FIRs have been filed against 88 people and 17 accused have been detained so far. As many as 10 teams from different districts are keeping an eye on the remaining suspects".
The SP further said at present the situation is peaceful in Godhra and patrolling is being conducted by police in all localities of the town. He appealed people not to be misled by rumours. "Navratri is approaching, and as always, we are organising peace committee meetings with members of all communities," Dudhat said.
He said a Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 police inspectors, LCB, SOG and personnel from various police stations are patrolling the town to maintain peace and harmony.
