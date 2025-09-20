ETV Bharat / state

Police Station Vandalised In Godhra As Social Media Influencer Is Summoned By Cops

Crowd outside Godhra B Division police station ( ETV Bharat )

Panchmahal: Tension prevailed on Friday night as members of a community attacked and vandalised Godhra B Division police station in Panchmahal district. Police responded by detaining 17 people and filing cases against 88 others. According to police, considering the upcoming Navratri festival, a social media influencer was called to the police station and requested not to post any controversial content on social media to maintain peace. However, the influencer had previously created a video with a religious poster, which some people misunderstood as the reason for the police summoning him. Due to the misunderstanding, a large crowd gathered near the police station and vandalised police chowki no 4 and pelted stones. The police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd, during which some officers suffered minor injuries.