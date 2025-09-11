ETV Bharat / state

Police Sets Up Flying Squad Against Rotten Meat Sale In Kashmir

During these inspections, significant recoveries of rotten meat have been made and confiscated.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed cases against six persons alongside their establishments for violating public safety and health regulations in Kashmir.

A police official said they have set up a flying squad comprising officials from the Police, Civil Administration and Food Safety Department to carry out surprise inspections across Srinagar.

During these inspections, significant recoveries of rotten meat have been made, and the items have been confiscated and destroyed as per protocol, the official added.

The six cases were filed in Srinagar, from where these rotten meat consignments were recovered.

A consignment of 1200 kilograms of rotten and unfit meat was recovered by authorities from a storage facility, Sunshine Foods, in Srinagar's outskirts on July 31. This lifted the lid off the scam of unlabelled and rotten meat across the Valley, triggering distrust among people.

The police spokesperson said they are committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring that no individual or business indulges in activities that endanger the lives of citizens.

“Strict legal action will be taken against violators under relevant provisions of the law,” the official said while urging people to remain vigilant and report any such malpractices to the nearest police station or via helpline numbers.

