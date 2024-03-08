Police Seize Property Worth Rs 33 Cr of Malihabad Triple Murder Accused

Lucknow: Police have ordered to confiscate property worth Rs 33 crore of gangster Shiraz Khan alias Lallan Khan and his son Faraz, accused in the triple murder case in Malihabad last month.

The property was attached on the orders of the Commissioner Lucknow under relevant sections of the UP Gangs and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. The father and son are presently lodged in jail.

According to police, a total of 18 cases are registered against Lallan since 1973 in Malihabad, Chowk , Kakori, Wazirganj, Hardoi and Gokul Behta police station area.

On February 2, Lallan and his son along with his associates, had shot dead his niece Farheen Khan (40), grandson Hanzala (15) and Lallan's cousin Muneer Ahmed Khan alias Taj Shamil (55) over a land dispute. The group had opened fire at the family in broad daylight.

After which, Malihabad police arrested Lallan, Faraz and their driver Ashrafi under sections of the Gangs Act. According to DCP West Durgesh Kumar, property worth Rs 33 crore owned by the duo was acquired illegally and so has been confiscated.

According to Kumar, orders have been issued to confiscate Lallan's land and goods worth Rs 10.87 crore with current market price of around Rs 29 crore. His son Faraz Ahmed's, property worth Rs 88 lakh with market price of Rs 4.16 lakh was also confiscated.