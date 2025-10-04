ETV Bharat / state

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind And TRF Head Sajad Gul's Father's House Attached In Kashmir

Srinagar: Property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to the father of Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul, the mastermind of Pahalgam terror attack and head of Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), was attached by police in Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The property registered in the name of Gul's father, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, includes a house constructed over 15 marlas of land at Rose Avenue, HMT on the outskirts of Srinagar. Born on October 10, 1974, Gul was designated as a terrorist by the Home Ministry in 2022.

"Though the property is registered in the name of the terrorist’s father, investigation has revealed that Gul is an active stakeholder," a police spokesperson said.

Gul, according to J&K Police, has been involved in facilitating terrorism, running anti-national propaganda and inciting disaffection against the Government through various online and social media platforms.

The TRF has allegedly orchestrated terror attacks in Kashmir targeting civilians and security forces and was designated as a terror entity by the US following Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. The group had claimed the responsbility of the attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were killed by terrorists on April 22.