Haridwar Police Seize More Than 100 Grams Heroin In Late-Night Encounter With Drug Smugglers

In the exchange of fire, one of the suspects sustained injury from a bullet that hit his leg.

Haridwar Police Seize More Than 100 Grams Heroin In Late-Night Encounter With Drug Smugglers
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Haridwar: 101.5 grams of heroin was seized after Haridwar police engaged in an intense encounter with drug smugglers in the Jwalapur police station area early Thursday.

According to police, the incident unfolded when they asked a suspicious motorcycle without a number plate to stop. However, in a desperate bid to escape the two individuals on the bike attempted to flee, opening fire on the police.

According to Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal, the suspects sped towards the regulator bridge along the canal track while exchanging gunfire with the police. The police also chased the suspects. In the exchange of fire, one of the suspects, identified as Nazakat Ali, a resident of Ahmednagar Nai Basti in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh sustained injury from a bullet that hit his leg. He was then taken to the district hospital for medical treatment.

The other guy on the bike managed to escape the scene, prompting an immediate search operation by the police. SSP Dobal said that the search for the fleeing smuggler is underway.

SSP added that the investigation aims to dismantle the larger network behind the drug trafficking operation, with police committed to enforcing the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against all involved. He also promised to pursue the entire supply chain to bring the culprits to justice. The police are hopeful that the ongoing efforts will soon yield results in capturing the remaining suspect.

